Mill Creek Brewing Co.
Mill Creek Brewing Co.’s slogan says a lot about what I like about their beer: Less fuss. More beer. I’m typically not looking for a ton of nuance out of beer. I like them all, but my main criteria are: It should taste good, be refreshing and not make me roll my eyes with some weird name when I order it. Lil Darlin, a citrus-infused wheat beer, is perfect for summer and fall. It’s light, flavorful and it gets the job done. I’m also a sucker for a good can design, and these guys have that on lock down, too. AMANDA HAGGARD
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.