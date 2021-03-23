Alan Jackson’s House
When Alan Jackson put his gigantic home for sale, we knew folks would love to see just what it looked like. Jackson put his 22,000-square-foot abode on the market for a cool $23 million. The home has five bedrooms, eight bathrooms, a 15-car garage, a pool and an outdoor kitchen. What’s not to love? AMANDA HAGGARD
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.