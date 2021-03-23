Landmark Booksellers
My house is littered with Landmark Booksellers bookmarks. They come with each book, and they’re a lovely reminder of the beautiful little bookshop in downtown Franklin. The shop has a little bit of everything: old favorites, new books and rare finds. Owners Joel and Carol Tomlin are an absolute delight to shop with. Every town needs a good bookstore, and we’re lucky to have Landmark. AMANDA HAGGARD
