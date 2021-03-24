Franklin’s Reed Kemp
The face of Franklin boys basketball for the last two seasons, Kemp took the baton passed to him from 2019 grad Reese Glover and has helped keep the Admirals’ high-flying offense intact from its 2018 state tournament team. Kemp is one of the best to ever do it for Franklin and he’s consistently been a force since taking the court for the Admirals. For two years running, no one in boys basketball has been quite as dangerous in the paint as Kemp. He’s slated to rejoin Glover on the hoops team at Missouri Western this fall. CORY WOODROOF
