Puffy Muffin
The Puffy Muffin is a Williamson County staple; it’s one of the county’s longest-running institutions, having been at its Brentwood spot since 1992. Everyone knows how good the bakery is; it’s not all that surprising to hear about a batch of those crisp iced cookies making someone’s day. The breakfast is a heck of a way to start the day, though. While you might go for one of their famous quiches or, y’know, a fluffy muffin, the oatmeal, believe it or not, is absolutely worth a try. You might not think oatmeal would be a banner breakfast menu item, but don’t doubt Puffy Muffin's capacity to surprise you. CORY WOODROOF
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.