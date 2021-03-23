Delek US
Legendary investor/rabble-rouser Carl Icahn isn’t mellowing out much despite recently celebrating his 85th birthday. His CVR Energy last year amassed nearly 15 percent of Delek shares with an eye on buying the whole company. Early in 2021, Icahn and CVR changed their tune and began calling for major changes at Delek. Chairman and CEO Uzi Yemin rebuffed that initial push and CVR’s call for three board seats but CVR soon after took aim at his compensation package. Delek investors will take sides in early May. GEERT DE LOMBAERDE
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.