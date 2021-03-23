Brother's Burger Joint
It’s not hard to find a good hamburger in Williamson County; heck, even the Mickey D’s dollar menu hoists a solid double double. However, Brother's Burger Joint in Nolensville takes the cake for all of middle Tennessee. The restaurant's signature burger, the spicy Jumpback Jack (my favorite in the area) with pepper jack cheese, candied bacon, caramelized onions and cumin aioli, tastes like one of my grandmother’s tacos, which is one of the best compliments in this listing of food. You can taste the skillet in the beef like you can with a delicious old-school beef taco. They’ve also got some of the best fries around too. If you’re in Nolensville, it’s a must. CORY WOODROOF
