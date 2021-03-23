The Butcher Block
If you’re a grill master (or a self-proclaimed grill master), finding the right butcher is like dating; you can’t settle until you find “the one.” The Butcher Block off Carothers Parkway in Cool Springs has perhaps the county’s best assortment of fresh meats, prepared for you on site to take home and impress all your friends at the next cookout. But don’t let its general focus fool you. The butcher shop also has a mean deli menu of fresh sandwiches. The spicy Nashville Pest is to die for (those banana peppers make it). CORY WOODROOF
