Tractor Supply Co.
At first blush, Hal Lawton's leaving his job as president of Macy’s to lead Tractor may have raised an eyebrow. But the 46-year-old has amassed a retail skill set for these times, leading eBay’s North American business after honing his merchandising chops at Home Depot. He put those experiences to work as Tractor adapted to COVID — and finished the year with sales up 27 percent and profits climbing by a third. In February, he announced the $297 million purchase of Missouri-based peer Orscheln Farm and Home. GEERT DE LOMBAERDE
