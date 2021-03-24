Brentwood Volleyball’s Barbara Campbell
The “queen” of Brentwood volleyball, Barbara Campbell recently retired from her post with the Lady Bruins, and it was a legacy run with the program. Just look at the past eight-straight state titles the team has won and the many victories that have come for the program under Campbell’s watch. She’s one of the best ever to coach the sport at any level in Tennessee history; she’s in the TSSAA’s Hall of Fame for a reason. Her retirement leaves an impossible void in the local volleyball scene and recalls her excellence on the sideline. CORY WOODROOF
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.