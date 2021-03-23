Frothy Monkey
I’m normally a plain coffee kind of gal, just drip coffee with a drop of half and half and I’m good to go. But I really love the Golden Monkey at Frothy Monkey for a special treat. It’s made with golden turmeric milk, honey, cinnamon, turmeric root and espresso. It sounds like it’s good for you. It tastes delicious. And whether I just grab a drip coffee or a special drink like the Golden Monkey, the folks at Frothy always give good service. AMANDA HAGGARD
