Page’s Leigh Walters
Walters dominated the 2020 cross country season for the Lady Patriots, finishing seventh overall in the 2020 Division 1 large class state meet and cementing what’s been a banner career with Page. She’s slated to attend Wake Forest and run cross country, where we’re sure she’ll continue to shine and make her alum and county proud. CORY WOODROOF
