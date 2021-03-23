Meridee’s
When it comes to finding dessert to please anyone in your party, Meridee’s in downtown Franklin is where it’s at. I’m partial to the shop’s cinnamon round cake, chocolate chess pecan pie or its key lime pie (with a cup of coffee, naturally), but you can’t go wrong with any of their cookies, cakes, pies, brownies or muffins. Everything is made from scratch. The hardest part is picking just one dessert to eat. AMANDA HAGGARD
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.