Leiper's Fork Distillery
Just before the pandemic started, Leiper’s Fork Distillery was getting a really good thing going. They had live music — folks like Chris Stapleton would show up for open mic nights — and the location out in bucolic Leiper’s Fork just made it all the better. It’s not just a good place to hang out though — their small batch whiskey is delicious, particularly the rye. Summer’s coming, and if you’re looking for a place to spend an evening drinking under the stars, this is your place. AMANDA HAGGARD
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.