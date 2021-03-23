K-9 Korral Dog Park
All dogs go to heaven, but if they’re lucky, they get to hang out at the K-9 Korral Dog Park at Harlinsdale while they’re still on Earth. This dog park has plenty of space for dogs to run, sniff, play, scratch and chase. And if you want to put your pup back on leash to walk the 200-acre farm and park, you won’t regret it. AMANDA HAGGARD
