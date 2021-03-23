Ellie’s Old Fashioned Donuts
I must be honest: I love almost all donuts. But Ellie’s Old Fashioned Donuts are special. Their food truck is almost always set up at the Franklin Farmers Market, and while they vary what they serve each time, they almost always have my favorite: a cinnamon sugar cake donut. You might think it’s hard to mess that up, but getting the right ratio of cinnamon and sugar is important and their cake donuts will knock your socks off. Don’t sleep on the blueberry either. AMANDA HAGGARD
