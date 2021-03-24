The Movie Gang
Before the pandemic started and people could actually gather en masse to watch movies together, one of Williamson County’s best ongoing event series came from The Movie Gang. They would host film screening events for various audience favorites, infuse enough pomp and activity to make it feel like something more and tie it all together with the kind of enthusiasm that gets people interested in movies. Whenever The Movie Gang events return, seek one out. They’re easily accessible and a lot of fun. CORY WOODROOF
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.