Pilgrimage
The Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival may not be the longest running music festival in Tennessee, but in its short five years of existence it’s garnered a lot of attention from music fans across the country. Held at the historic Harlinsdale Farm in Franklin, the festival has seen world-renowned artists such as Justin Timberlake, Willie Nelson and most recently The Killers headline the event, and has attracted thousands to the sprawling 198-acre property just off of Franklin Road. The wide open spaces, rolling hills and diverse lineups make Pilgrimage the easy pick for our best festival in Williamson County. While the festival skipped a year in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, the event is expected to return in full force in the fall of 2021. ALEXANDER WILLIS
