Summit’s Destin Wade
There is no shortage of great football players in Williamson County, but nobody does it quite like Summit’s do-it-all quarterback Destin Wade. Destined to play at quarterback at the next level, Wade had an electrifying 2020 on the field. The Spartans have been to back-to-back state games with him under center, with last December’s trip ending with a gold ball. Summit’s first state title is due in large part to what Wade brings to the table. He’s a special athlete and a thrill to watch. CORY WOODROOF
