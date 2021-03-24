Andy Collignon
One of the Williamson Home Page’s longest-tenured freelancers happens to share his boundless creativity through the lens rather than the page. Andy Collignon has been serving Williamson County with his stellar photography for many years now, helping the Home Page in particular with sports coverage. However, if you really want to see his gorgeous, invested photography in action, go to the Home Pages and look up what he did when the Star of Bethlehem came to Brentwood. He’s one of the best we’ve got to tell the county’s stories visually. CORY WOODROOF
