Brentwood’s Amelia Osgood
It’s hard to outmaneuver Brentwood ace Amelia Osgood. The Princeton signee and McDonald’s All-American games nominee was a driving force to get the Lady Bruins to the state tournament last spring, and she’s been a firecracker on the court all through the 2020-21 season. She’s one of the best to play at Brentwood in recent memory, and she will continue to excel in D-1 competition. For now, she’s the best girls basketball player in the county. CORY WOODROOF
