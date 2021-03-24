Christ Presbyterian Academy’s Caroline Betts
When you’re not even a senior and you reach the 100-goal mark, that’s the sign of a stellar preps career in soccer. Caroline Betts has been consistently excellent for the Lady Lions since taking the pitch for CPA; she was a key contributor as a freshman to its 2018 state tournament-winning team. Since then, she’s proven why she’s bound for a stellar collegiate career by continuing her offensive dominance. CORY WOODROOF
