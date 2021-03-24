Ravenwood’s Shelly Jang
She’s won the last two of the county athletics department’s best girls golfer trophies for a reason. Shelly Jang is a force on the green, having placed third overall in the TSSAA state tournament in 2019 and helping get Ravenwood to a fifth-place finish in 2020. Few have been so consistent and dangerous in their respective sports as Jang has. CORY WOODROOF
