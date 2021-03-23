Soar Adventure Tower
Kevin Vanderkolk, a longtime mascot for the Milwaukee Bucks and the Arizona Cardinals, opened Soar on Carothers Parkway in 2015 after thinking he wanted to run a trampoline park. It was a very good call: The four-level ropes-and-climbing tower has since kept kids of all ages busy throughout the day and well into the evening hours. Bonus: Climbers and their families can bring their own food or have their favorite bites delivered. GEERT DE LOMBAERDE
