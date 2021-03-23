TIE: Maryland Farms YMCA/The Crag
The Crag
The Crag is a small but mighty climbing gym tucked between some inconspicuous office buildings near Cool Springs. It’s the perfect spot to get in some bouldering — scaling small walls without a rope — on a lunch break or, if you’re a Home Page reporter, on the way home from a city council meeting. The walls aren’t enormous, but the gym is rarely crowded. Unlike a regular gym, you won’t find perfectly manicured gym rats checking themselves out in the mirror. Instead, you’ll probably find a new friend who can help you figure out how to finish a tricky route. If you’re running yourself to death on a treadmill please do yourself a favor and get some climbing shoes instead. The Crag is a great place to start. MATT BLOIS
Click here to read about Maryland Farms YMCA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.