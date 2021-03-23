L&L Hawaiian Grill
Former Tennessee Titans guard Eugene Amano co-owns and operates a delightful little Hawaiian shop in Cool Springs called L&L Hawaiian Grill. For a taste of Polynesian cuisine you really can’t get anywhere else in town, this is the place to go. It’s a delicacy to have such a subgroup of cuisine just sitting there, nestled in an office complex, but Amano and company do it the right way. You’ll swear you’re eating at a little restaurant by the ocean in Hawaii. CORY WOODROOF
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.