Big East Fork Reserve Loop at Timberland Park
Timberland, which spans 72 acres off Natchez Trace near Highway 96, has plenty of interesting trails within its official boundaries. But the most diverse and challenging route in the area loops out onto adjacent private property and takes hikers through cool creek valleys, along placid plains and around Inman Hollow before reconnecting to the park proper with a steady ascent. Your refreshed mind will thank your tired legs when you arrive back at the trailhead. GEERT DE LOMBAERDE
