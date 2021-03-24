Beth Lothers
Williamson County Commissioner Beth Lothers is a self-described nerd whose passion for history has made quite an impact on Williamson County. The former mayor of Nolensville is the co-author of Images of America: Nolensville, along with long-time journalist and writer Vicky Travis, who collected oral histories and some 1,200 photographs of the history of the people, places and purpose of the community of Nolensville. Lothers’ work also extends to the preservation and restoration of the historic Morton-Brittain House alongside the Nolensville Historical Society. Her passion is ever present and it’s clear that Lothers is committed to remembering history and preserving the past. MATT MASTERS
