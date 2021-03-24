Sully Barrett
While photography is often a full-time career, the lure of capturing moments in time is strong enough on its own for many, even without the promise of a paycheck. Brentwood resident Sully Barrett is one such person, having felt compelled to document the ongoing string of protests that sprung up in the summer of 2020. Having witnessed the creation of the Nashville autonomous zone in May of 2020, Barrett has felt compelled to document history as it unfolded, using his photography skills to capture multiple protests including the March for Justice Rally in September of last year, and the Nashville vigil for Trayford Pellerin, a Louisiana man who was fatally shot by police. When history is unfolding in Williamson County or elsewhere, more often than not Barrett will be nearby. ALEXANDER WILLIS
