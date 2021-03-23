Stoney Creek Farms
If ever there was a multipurpose garden, it’s the one that Leigh and Olin Funderburk are growing in Franklin. Known as Stoney Creek Farms, the property is located near Highway 96 East and is both a sanctuary and a place of business for the couple. The Funderburks use eco-friendly and all-natural methods for growing a variety of fresh vegetables, fruits and herbs, much of it for enjoying themselves. But they also share the garden. Stoney Creek offers u-pick-it produce, as well as classes, seminars and other special events. And for those who want to grow their own, the farm includes around 20 individual garden plots for renting. JOHN MCBRYDE
