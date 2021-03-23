Big Shake’s Hot Chicken & Fish
Look, we’re not going to necessarily say you should always eat a piece of hot fried fish when you consume a quarter of hot fried chicken. But sometimes misery loves company, and that’s exactly the pair that will get you into the best kind of trouble at Big Shake’s Hot Chicken & Fish. The hot chicken restaurant off Murfreesboro Road boasts the best fried bird in the county, but it also boasts what might be the piece of best fried hot fish around, period. The breading on both dishes is the right kind of subtle and the sides are on point (get some fries and mac and cheese while you’re cheating on your diet). CORY WOODROOF
