Whitt’s
Don’t let anyone fool you; frozen custard is and always will be better than plain old ice cream. It’s got an integrity to it that’s hard to beat, and it’s just more fun to eat. Whitt’s in Berry Farms must be eaten in moderation as not to splurge on too much of a good thing, but it’s the best frozen treat you can find on a hot summer day (or a cold winter one, if you’re a year-round dessert-er). The strawberry shortcake is a personal favorite, and the drive-thru is appreciated when you need sweets on the go. CORY WOODROOF
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.