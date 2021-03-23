Amerigo
When I want Italian food, I want comfort. And Amerigo’s menu is full of comfort-food Italian. I almost always go for the five-layer lasagna, but also love the restaurant’s fig and prosciutto pizza, which is sweet and salty in the best way. I also won’t argue if someone at the table wants to order calamari. AMANDA HAGGARD
