Funk Seoul Brother at the Factory
The Factory at Franklin has long been one of the county’s more unique destinations, with its being home to the only brick-and-mortar Funk Seoul Brother as perhaps one of its coolest features. The beloved food truck brings Korean cuisine to life with flair and care. The menu differs a bit from its mobile counterpart, but the constant is that you’re not going to go wrong with anything there. Both spots have been temporarily closed due to the pandemic, making its return highly anticipated. CORY WOODROOF
