Bishop’s
If you have relatives who are coming to town and want to try Hattie B’s (as relatives who visit are wont to do), you’d do yourself a favor to avoid the long lines at the Nashville hot chicken staple and head over to Bishop’s. The “B” in Hattie B’s stands for Bishop, with that family running a delectable meat-and-three in Cool Springs over by the theater. It’s the perfect place to stop before a movie, with an authentic Hattie B’s quarter breast of hot chicken awaiting you alongside whatever else is on the menu. While that’s always a hit, be sure to try the carrot soufflé on the side. It’s life changing. CORY WOODROOF
