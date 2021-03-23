Garcia’s
Pre-pandemic, visiting with friends may have included a night at Garcia’s. I love the restaurant’s family atmosphere. They have options for the folks who may want what you’d find at any Mexican restaurant, but also serve up delightful variations like a Hawaiian quesadilla, which is filled with fresh sliced jalapeno, pineapple and cheese. It’s equal parts spicy and sweet and goes well with a margarita. AMANDA HAGGARD
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.