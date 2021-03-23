Oh My Chives
If you’re looking for a Stars Hollow feel in downtown Nolensville, Oh My Chives delivers the neighborhood charm in spades. While the store is in a modern, new development on Nolensville Pike, indoors is a cozy wonderland of locally-produced meats, eggs, deli items and plants galore. It’s a one-stop-shop for both kitchen staples and special gifts. Think spices in beautiful containers, hot sauces, drink mixes and cacti. Make sure not to skip their cafe, which sells pastries and sandwiches. I highly recommend the Morning Melt! ELIZABETH JONES
