Cryoport
In early 2020, Cryoport became the latest California-to-Middle-Tennessee corporate transplant, further expanding the region’s health care ecosystem. Just a few months later, half the planet was familiarizing itself with the refrigerated logistics services in which it specializes. CEO Jerry Shelton hasn't complained about the extra attention COVID has brought but has also made it clear that the scope of Cryoport's core life sciences business is far broader than the current crisis. The prospects there look bright: Cryoport added nearly 100 clinical trials in 2020 and its revenues continue to grow. GEERT DE LOMBAERDE
