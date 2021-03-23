Birdie's Breakfast and Lunch Shop opened and thrived by helping the community through the pandemic
If you’re looking for a bite to eat while in Nolensville, you can’t go wrong with one of their newest restaurants that has already become a community favorite of the small (but growing) town.
From breakfast food like the Homer — a bowl of breakfast potatoes topped with two eggs, crumbled bacon, cheddar, jalapeños and smothered with country sausage gravy — to lunch items like the Chicka Boom — a fried or grilled chicken sandwich topped with lettuce, tomato, pickles and lemon-herb mayo on a brioche bun — it’s all delicious.
Owner Wade Breaux left the corporate restaurant marketing world and opened Birdie’s in the spring of 2020 — literally the week that COVID-19 shut down the majority of the nation.
Breax’s support for community members and first responders has made for good business. And don’t forget about his weekly partnership with The Bearded Baker for fresh, homemade desserts. MATT MASTERS
