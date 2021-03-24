Studio Tenn’s Talk Show
Studio Tenn, the professional regional theater company in Franklin, had a tough year. They had staff layoffs and, of course, nobody could go out to see artists perform in person. But they turned it around with an excellent virtual talk show hosted by Artistic Director Patrick Cassidy, which featured exclusive interviews with acclaimed performing artists from Broadway, film and music. From Susan Egan of the original cast of Beauty & the Beast to Adam Pascal from the original cast of Rent, Cassidy pivoted beautifully. The shows always have impressive guests and the legends seem happy to talk to a Williamson County audience. AMANDA HAGGARD
