Sal’s Family Pizza
Former Williamson County Schools Athletic Director Jeremy Qualls introduced me to Sal’s Family Pizza, a place that’s easily boasting the best slice in the county. Chains grip the area and dilute any meaningful attempt at having pizza, but Sal’s Family Pizza knows what it’s doing. The restaurant brings its New York roots to the table and offers up a pie that you might find in a little corner pizzeria in New York City. The slices are big and flavorful. It just about bookends the county in Brentwood and Franklin, giving locals something authentic to combat all the Dominoes and Papa John’s. CORY WOODROOF
