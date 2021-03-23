Luna Record Shop
If you’re a purely vinyl type of person when it comes to listening to music, look no further than the Luna Record Shop at The Factory at Franklin. One of Williamson County’s true gems and one of its few true media stores, Luna Record Shop gives music fans a place to browse its extensive record collection and find the next thing to pop in the record player. Also, if you’re convinced you’ve unearthed a golden oldie to sell and make a little cash off, Luna does appraise and purchase used records too. CORY WOODROOF
