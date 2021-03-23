McCreary’s
A cottage pie with Porter Road for when you’re growling. Some fish and chips that you know will hit the spot. Pork bangers and mash to go with a few pints of Guinness. Nearly 20 years after opening its doors — at a time when downtown Franklin’s retail scene wasn’t the sustained success story it has become — McCreary’s continues to hit the mark when it comes to owner Natasha Hendrix’s goal of “no pretenses, just comfortable, casual fun.” GEERT DE LOMBAERDE
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.