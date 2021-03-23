Circa Grill
Tucked away in historic downtown Thompson’s Station next to everyone’s favorite red caboose, Circa Grill features what might be the county’s most eclectic menu: this fall, you could start out with the melt-in-your-mouth sweet potato gnocchi and fresh fried green tomatoes as small plates, pace it with some heavenly sweet cornbread (how all cornbread should be done) and haggle amongst your tastebuds between choosing the seafood fra diavolo (complete with a delectable whipped ricotta), a wood grilled fillet or just eating a whole dish of mac and cheese to yourself. Circa could compete with some of Nashville’s best restaurants, hands down. Its old timey aesthetic only adds to the small-town appeal. There’s a lot of good food in the county. Circa stands head and shoulders above the rest. CORY WOODROOF
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.