Vittle’s
One of the toughest casualties of the pandemic locally has been the loss of Vittle’s. The longtime meat-and-three gave Brentwood residents a taste of home and boasted some of the best fried chicken tenders and fruit tea this side of the Harpeth. While the restaurant lives on in Donelson, thankfully, Brentwood’s dining scene won’t be the same without a friendly greeting and a delectable lunch at what was one of the surest bets in the county. We’ll miss Vittle’s and happily be heading out to Donelson for a reminder of what we’ve lost. CORY WOODROOF
