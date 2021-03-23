Meridee’s
Downtown Franklin’s bakery and sandwich shop Meridee’s is a favorite to many who venture down to Franklin’s town square to enjoy a meal. You can gain 20 pounds with the dessert menu alone, but that sandwich selection is delectable. The restaurant’s wonderful Monte Cristo reminds you of what we lost when Bronte Bistro (the old restaurant at Davis Kidd in Nashville) closed roughly a decade ago. That’s one of the highest compliments you can give a sandwich. CORY WOODROOF
