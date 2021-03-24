Nolensville Food Pantry
The Nolensville Food Pantry is a service provided by Providence Baptist Church. Debbie Noland, the food pantry’s coordinator, told us they serve upwards of 5,000 people a year in the Nolensville area, supplying food to people going through hard times. “We’re small. We live entirely on food and money donations,” Noland said. “Relationships are nearly as important as the food. We invite folks to sit and tell their stories, often about divorce or illness. We want them to know that we love them right where they’re at.” Food and money donations are accepted every day. LEN SERAFINO
