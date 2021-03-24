Chip Cirillo
Chip Cirillo has been serving the middle Tennessee community for a good while now, with a longtime special focus on the preps beat. Covering preps is an art like any other, and Cirillo has inbued in his work a sense of history and community. Most everyone who has had a child play a prep sport has seen him on the sideline and no one is against an interview with Chip after the game; it usually means you did quite well. Cirillo is a legacy sportswriter in the area and one of Williamson’s preeminent storytellers. We’re lucky to have him on our team. CORY WOODROOF
