Williamson Medical Center/Vanderbilt University Medical Center
In 2020, Williamson Medical Center announced it would end its pediatrics contract with Vanderbilt University Medical Center. The hospital has partnered with VUMC's Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital Vanderbilt since 2015, but recently announced they want to end the contract July, 15, 2021. WMC has yet to announce it's plans for pediatrics moving forward, but noted it would continue to provide medical care for children after the contract expired. AMANDA HAGGARD
