The Entrepreneurship Innovation Center at Williamson County Schools
The next big idea in Williamson County isn’t going to come out of an office park in Cool Springs. It’s going to come from the Entrepreneurship Innovation Center, a program through Williamson County Schools that helps high school students create their own businesses. The program’s physical location at Franklin High School feels like a slick Silicon Valley tech campus, with tall ceilings and glass walled conference rooms. The project is far from theoretical. One group created an apparel company selling upcycled denim jackets and tie-dyed clothes. Another pair of WCS students created a website that connects students with nonprofits that need volunteers. The ideas coming out of the EIC are exciting, and the students are bound to be the county’s most innovative minds going forward. “When you leave your school and come here, you enter the business world,” Franklin High senior Angelina Ivanova told the Home Page in 2020. “We're no longer high school students. We're entrepreneurs.” MATT BLOIS
